Eakin (undisclosed) returned to practice Wednesday, but he was sporting a no-contact jersey, Jesse Granger of The Athletic reports.

Eakin's return to the ice is obviously a step in the right direction, but he should be considered a longshot at best for Thursday's game against Arizona. At this point, Saturday's matchup with Calgary seems like a much likelier option for his return to the lineup.

More News
Our Latest Stories