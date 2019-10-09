Golden Knights' Cody Eakin: Dons no-contact sweater
Eakin (undisclosed) returned to practice Wednesday, but he was sporting a no-contact jersey, Jesse Granger of The Athletic reports.
Eakin's return to the ice is obviously a step in the right direction, but he should be considered a longshot at best for Thursday's game against Arizona. At this point, Saturday's matchup with Calgary seems like a much likelier option for his return to the lineup.
