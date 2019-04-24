Golden Knights' Cody Eakin: Ejected from Game 7
Eakin was ejected for a cross-check on Sharks forward Joe Pavelski in Tuesday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Sharks in Game 7.
Eakin contributed a goal and three shots before his penalty, which acted as a lighter in a puddle of kerosene for the Sharks' offense. Jonathan Marchessault would score with 47 seconds left in regulation to force overtime, but Barclay Goodrow gave the Sharks the win in the extra frame. Had Eakin not committed the infraction, the Golden Knights would likely have gone on to win in a rout.
More News
-
Golden Knights' Cody Eakin: Nets opening goal•
-
Golden Knights' Cody Eakin: Tallies in second straight game•
-
Golden Knights' Cody Eakin: Busy in win•
-
Golden Knights' Cody Eakin: Nets 17th goal•
-
Golden Knights' Cody Eakin: Returns promptly•
-
Golden Knights' Cody Eakin: Injured in two ways Friday•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...