Eakin was ejected for a cross-check on Sharks forward Joe Pavelski in Tuesday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Sharks in Game 7.

Eakin contributed a goal and three shots before his penalty, which acted as a lighter in a puddle of kerosene for the Sharks' offense. Jonathan Marchessault would score with 47 seconds left in regulation to force overtime, but Barclay Goodrow gave the Sharks the win in the extra frame. Had Eakin not committed the infraction, the Golden Knights would likely have gone on to win in a rout.