Eakin (undisclosed) was left of injured reserve and can play in Wednesday's season opener versus the Sharks, Jesse Granger of The Athletic reports.

The Golden Knights sent Nicolas Roy to AHL Chicago, leaving only 11 healthy forwards on the roster. That likely means the Golden Knights believe Eakin will be able to shake off his mystery injury in time for Opening Night. If he in fact suits up, Eakin is expected to play in the bottom six after rookie Cody Glass made the final roster.