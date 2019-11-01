Golden Knights' Cody Eakin: Ends slump with two helpers
Eakin registered a pair of assists in Thursday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Canadiens.
Eakin set up linemates Alex Tuch and Cody Glass for their goals. The 28-year-old center had gone without a point in his first nine appearances this season, but perhaps having Tuch back from injury will ignite Eakin's production. He had 41 points in 78 games last year, although the slow start would make it difficult to reach that mark in 2019-20.
More News
-
Golden Knights' Cody Eakin: Quiet return•
-
Golden Knights' Cody Eakin: Will play Saturday•
-
Golden Knights' Cody Eakin: Appears ready for season debut•
-
Golden Knights' Cody Eakin: Closing in on return•
-
Golden Knights' Cody Eakin: Unavailable against Arizona•
-
Golden Knights' Cody Eakin: Dons no-contact sweater•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.