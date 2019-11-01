Eakin registered a pair of assists in Thursday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Canadiens.

Eakin set up linemates Alex Tuch and Cody Glass for their goals. The 28-year-old center had gone without a point in his first nine appearances this season, but perhaps having Tuch back from injury will ignite Eakin's production. He had 41 points in 78 games last year, although the slow start would make it difficult to reach that mark in 2019-20.