Eakin left Friday's game versus the Coyotes with an apparent head injury, David Schoen of the Las Vegas Review Journal reports.

Eakin was crushed into the boards by the Coyotes' Brad Richardson in the third period. Coach Gerard Gallant did not have an update on Eakin's status after the game. More information should be available Saturday. The Golden Knights begin a three-game road trip against the Rangers on Monday.