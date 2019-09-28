Golden Knights' Cody Eakin: Exits early Friday
Eakin sustained an undisclosed injury in Friday's exhibition matchup with Los Angeles, David Schoen of the Las Vegas Review Journal reports.
It's unclear what type of injury Eakin is dealing with or how serious it may be. The 28-year-old was forced out during the third period. More information should be released prior to the team's season opener Wednesday.
