Golden Knights' Cody Eakin: Exits with injury
Eakin departed Wednesday's game early in the third period due to an apparent injury, Jesse Granger of The Athletic reports.
Granger notes there was nothing apparent prior to his departure, but he sat out the remainder of the third period. The team should provide an update on his status ahead of Saturday's tilt in Los Angeles. If he can't go, Tomas Nosek and Brandon Pirri are options on the roster to replace him in the lineup.
More News
-
Golden Knights' Cody Eakin: Powers up with helper•
-
Golden Knights' Cody Eakin: Ends slump with two helpers•
-
Golden Knights' Cody Eakin: Quiet return•
-
Golden Knights' Cody Eakin: Will play Saturday•
-
Golden Knights' Cody Eakin: Appears ready for season debut•
-
Golden Knights' Cody Eakin: Closing in on return•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.