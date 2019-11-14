Eakin departed Wednesday's game early in the third period due to an apparent injury, Jesse Granger of The Athletic reports.

Granger notes there was nothing apparent prior to his departure, but he sat out the remainder of the third period. The team should provide an update on his status ahead of Saturday's tilt in Los Angeles. If he can't go, Tomas Nosek and Brandon Pirri are options on the roster to replace him in the lineup.