Eakin scored two goals in a 5-0 victory against the Ducks on Wednesday.

The pair of goals extended Eakin's modest point streak to five games. He has four goals and six points during that stretch. That's more production than he had in the first 11 games of the season. Overall, Eakin has seven goals and 10 points in 16 games, putting him on pace for career highs. But keep in mind, Eakin has a NHL-high 35.0 shooting percentage, which he will not be able to maintain all season.