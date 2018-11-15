Golden Knights' Cody Eakin: Extends point streak
Eakin scored two goals in a 5-0 victory against the Ducks on Wednesday.
The pair of goals extended Eakin's modest point streak to five games. He has four goals and six points during that stretch. That's more production than he had in the first 11 games of the season. Overall, Eakin has seven goals and 10 points in 16 games, putting him on pace for career highs. But keep in mind, Eakin has a NHL-high 35.0 shooting percentage, which he will not be able to maintain all season.
More News
-
Golden Knights' Cody Eakin: Scores lone goal in loss•
-
Golden Knights' Cody Eakin: Ready to rock•
-
Golden Knights' Cody Eakin: Makes quick return to practice ice•
-
Golden Knights' Cody Eakin: Posts third goal in four games•
-
Golden Knights' Cody Eakin: Scores in season debut•
-
Golden Knights' Cody Eakin: Officially activated off IR•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 7
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...