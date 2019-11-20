Golden Knights' Cody Eakin: Fills empty cage
Eakin notched an empty-net goal on five shots and added two hits in Tuesday's 4-2 win over the Maple Leafs.
Eakin's late tally confirmed the win for the Golden Knights. He led all Golden Knights forwards with 18:58 during the game. Eakin has goals in consecutive games and points in three straight. He's at six points in 19 contests for the year, but he's now trending in the right direction.
