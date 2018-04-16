Golden Knights' Cody Eakin: Finds back of net as Vegas goes up 3-0
Eakin buried his first goal of the playoffs Sunday, helping the Golden Knights to a 3-2 win over the Kings in Game 3.
Eakin's goal was the equalizer in the third period and it sparked a rally for the visitors. Interestingly enough, all three goals from the Golden Knights were produced by first-time scorers in these conference quarterfinals. Vegas has a chance to sweep the Kings in Los Angeles on Tuesday, which obviously makes a guy like Eakin particularly valuable in survivor playoff formats.
