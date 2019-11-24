Golden Knights' Cody Eakin: Finds twine with rebound goal
Eakin scored a goal on three shots in Saturday's 4-2 loss to the Oilers.
Eakin's tally came with 20 seconds left in the first period. Nick Holden's shot bounced to the center, who chipped it up and over Mike Smith to get the Golden Knights on the scoreboard. All three of Eakin's goals this season have come in the last four games. He has seven points and 34 shots in 21 appearances overall.
