Golden Knights' Cody Eakin: Full participant at practice
Eakin (lower body) was a full participant at Friday's practice, David Schoen of the Las Vegas Review Journal reports.
Eakin was considered questionable for Friday's practice due to a minor lower-body injury, but the fact that he was able to fully participate all but confirms he'll be available for Saturday's matchup with L.A. The 28-year-old will center the Golden Knights' second line against the Kings.
