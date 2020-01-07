Play

Eakin (head) will play in Tuesday's home game versus the Penguins. .

Eakin wasn't originally expected to play in this game, but he'll finally crack the lineup for the first time since Nov. 29. The 28-year-old pivot will likely start off in the bottom six, and he'll look to build on the seven points he accrued through the first 24 games.

