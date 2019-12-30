Eakin (head) will participate in a medical skate Monday, David Schoen of the Las Vegas Review Journal reports.

Eakin hasn't played since Nov. 29, but getting back on the ice is his next step in recovery. It's unlikely he'll be ready for Tuesday's game against the Ducks, but a return to the lineup in the next week or so isn't out of the question. The 28-year-old will need to practice without limitations first.