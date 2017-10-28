Eakin registered a goal and an assist in Friday's 7-0 rout over the Avalanche in Vegas.

Despite the blowout, Colorado actually did well shutting down Vegas' power-play units, yielding one goal on five man-advantage opportunities. However, the 5-on-5 play from guys like Eakin was incredibly overwhelming for the Avs. This was the Canadian's first multi-point effort of the 2017-18 season, but the Golden Knights have jumped off to a mesmerizing start (8-1-0) and that bodes well for Eakin's chances of keeping it going offensively.