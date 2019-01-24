Golden Knights' Cody Eakin: In midst of career year
Eakin has 13 goals and 13 assists in 48 games this season.
Eakin, 27, is averaging a career-best 0.54 points per game in 2018-19 and is on pace to set new career highs across the board. Among other things, a big part of the success has been Eakin's shooting percentage, which currently sits at 16.9, the highest it's ever been in his eight years in the league.
