Eakin left Friday's game against the Jets in the second period after simultaneously getting hit in the face with a puck and receiving a crosscheck from Ben Chiarot, Murat Ates of The Athletic Winnipeg reports.

Chiarot received a two-minute minor penalty for the hit on Eakin. It's too early to know whether Vegas' third-line center is going to draw back into the game, but the good news is that the team won't play again until Tuesday -- with any luck, that will be enough time for Eakin to fully work past this injury.