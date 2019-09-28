Eakin (undisclosed) is considered day-to-day, David Schoen of the Las Vegas Review Journal reports.

After leaving Friday's exhibition contest, it was unclear how serious Eakins' injury was. Luckily, it doesn't seem like it will keep the forward out for long. At this point, he seems likely to be good enough to suit up next Wednesday for the regular-season opener. Another update on Eakins' status is sure to come before then.