Golden Knights' Cody Eakin: Lights up Blackhawks
Eakin scored twice, added an assist and recorded a plus-4 rating in Tuesday's win over the Blackhawks.
Eakin's fitting in well on the second line with Erik Haula (knee) and Paul Stastny (undisclosed) on injured reserve, as he now has 16 points and a plus-6 rating in 24 games. The 27-year-old should be considered a hot commodity in daily settings with a modest price tag.
More News
-
Golden Knights' Cody Eakin: Surging in November•
-
Golden Knights' Cody Eakin: Extends point streak•
-
Golden Knights' Cody Eakin: Scores lone goal in loss•
-
Golden Knights' Cody Eakin: Ready to rock•
-
Golden Knights' Cody Eakin: Makes quick return to practice ice•
-
Golden Knights' Cody Eakin: Posts third goal in four games•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 9
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...