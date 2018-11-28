Eakin scored twice, added an assist and recorded a plus-4 rating in Tuesday's win over the Blackhawks.

Eakin's fitting in well on the second line with Erik Haula (knee) and Paul Stastny (undisclosed) on injured reserve, as he now has 16 points and a plus-6 rating in 24 games. The 27-year-old should be considered a hot commodity in daily settings with a modest price tag.