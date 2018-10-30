Eakin, who sustained a lower-body injury in Sunday's game against the Senators, took to the ice Tuesday ahead of a road clash with the Predators, David Schoen of the Las Vegas Review Journal reports.

Eakin is the unfortunate one to have absorbed an illegal hit to the head from Ottawa defenseman Mark Borowiecki in Sunday's game. However, as suggested by Schoen, it's a good sign that Vegas' third-line center was back on the ice with his teammates and talking to assistant coach Ryan McGill in the latest session. Eakin has three goals and four points total over eight games this season. It'll be worth checking back to see if he's able to take warmups.