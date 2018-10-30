Golden Knights' Cody Eakin: Makes quick return to practice ice
Eakin, who sustained a lower-body injury in Sunday's game against the Senators, took to the ice Tuesday ahead of a road clash with the Predators, David Schoen of the Las Vegas Review Journal reports.
Eakin is the unfortunate one to have absorbed an illegal hit to the head from Ottawa defenseman Mark Borowiecki in Sunday's game. However, as suggested by Schoen, it's a good sign that Vegas' third-line center was back on the ice with his teammates and talking to assistant coach Ryan McGill in the latest session. Eakin has three goals and four points total over eight games this season. It'll be worth checking back to see if he's able to take warmups.
More News
-
Golden Knights' Cody Eakin: Posts third goal in four games•
-
Golden Knights' Cody Eakin: Scores in season debut•
-
Golden Knights' Cody Eakin: Officially activated off IR•
-
Golden Knights' Cody Eakin: Slated to play Wednesday•
-
Golden Knights' Cody Eakin: Ready for contact•
-
Golden Knights' Cody Eakin: Trending toward week-to-week status•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.