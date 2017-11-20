Eakin scored his third goal of the season and added a helper in Sunday's win over Los Angeles.

The third-line center had gone six straight games with recording a point before getting back on track against the Kings. Eakin was credited with five shots on goal Sunday and brought his point total up to nine on the season. The 26-year-old isn't being used on the power play and has streaky tendencies, but for a depth scorer, he's worth owning in some deep leagues. Eakin has already matched the three goals he scored in 60 games last season with Dallas, so it appears the change of scenery was a good idea.