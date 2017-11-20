Golden Knights' Cody Eakin: Multi-point effort in victory
Eakin scored his third goal of the season and added a helper in Sunday's win over Los Angeles.
The third-line center had gone six straight games with recording a point before getting back on track against the Kings. Eakin was credited with five shots on goal Sunday and brought his point total up to nine on the season. The 26-year-old isn't being used on the power play and has streaky tendencies, but for a depth scorer, he's worth owning in some deep leagues. Eakin has already matched the three goals he scored in 60 games last season with Dallas, so it appears the change of scenery was a good idea.
More News
-
Golden Knights' Cody Eakin: Scores lone goal in defeat•
-
Golden Knights' Cody Eakin: Grabs two points in commanding win•
-
Golden Knights' Cody Eakin: Collects helper in franchise's winning debut•
-
Golden Knights' Cody Eakin: Chosen in expansion draft•
-
Stars' Cody Eakin: Exposed for expansion draft•
-
Stars' Cody Eakin: Point streak ends•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...