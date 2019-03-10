Golden Knights' Cody Eakin: Nets 17th goal
Eakin tallied a goal in Saturday's 6-2 win over the Canucks.
Eakin has two goals and a plus-5 rating over his last four contests. For the season, the center has 17 tallies and helpers apiece in 65 games. Eakin is on pace to challenge his career-high 40 points from 2014-15 when he was with the Stars. A plus-17 rating this season adds extra fantasy value for those in deeper formats in need of a two-way center.
