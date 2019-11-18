Golden Knights' Cody Eakin: Nets first goal of 2019-20
Eakin scored a goal on five shots and dished two hits in Sunday's 6-0 win over the Flames.
The tally required a review to be confirmed, but it counted as Eakin's first lamp-lighter of the season. He has only five points in 18 contests overall, but three of those points have come in the last five games.
