Eakin opened the scoring for the Golden Knights on Thursday en route to a 7-0 win over the Sharks in Game 1 of the conference semifinals.

Eakin engaged the home crowd with a beautiful deflection that originated as a Brayden McNabb wrister from just inside the blue line. Perhaps more offense was expected from the third-line center given the grandiose scoring display from Vegas, but Eakin should remain a quality option in playoff pools since the Golden Knights have been unstoppable.