Eakin scored on his only shot in Monday's 3-1 win over the Oilers.

The goal gave Eakin 40 points (22 tallies, 18 assists) in 76 games, matching his career high from 2014-15, which he recorded in 78 games that season. Eakin's provided exceptional depth scoring from the third line of a deep forward group for the Golden Knights. He's also played to a plus-20 rating.