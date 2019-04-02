Golden Knights' Cody Eakin: Nets opening goal
Eakin scored on his only shot in Monday's 3-1 win over the Oilers.
The goal gave Eakin 40 points (22 tallies, 18 assists) in 76 games, matching his career high from 2014-15, which he recorded in 78 games that season. Eakin's provided exceptional depth scoring from the third line of a deep forward group for the Golden Knights. He's also played to a plus-20 rating.
