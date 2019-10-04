Eakin (undisclosed) isn't in the projected lineup for Friday's road clash with the Sharks, NHL.com's Ross McKeon reports.

Eakin has been sidelined for a week with what was originally considered a "minor" undisclosed injury, and the Golden Knights have yet to release any details regarding a specific timetable for his return. The 28-year-old pivot will have to wait for Tuesday's matchup with the Bruins for his next opportunity to make his 2019-20 debut.