Golden Knights' Cody Eakin: No-go Friday
Eakin (undisclosed) isn't in the projected lineup for Friday's road clash with the Sharks, NHL.com's Ross McKeon reports.
Eakin has been sidelined for a week with what was originally considered a "minor" undisclosed injury, and the Golden Knights have yet to release any details regarding a specific timetable for his return. The 28-year-old pivot will have to wait for Tuesday's matchup with the Bruins for his next opportunity to make his 2019-20 debut.
