Golden Knights' Cody Eakin: Officially activated off IR
Eakin (lower body) was taken off injured reserve Wednesday, clearing the way for him to suit up against the Capitals, David Schoen of the Las Vegas Review Journal reports.
In order to make room for Eakin under the 23-man roster limit, the Golden Knights designated Paul Stastny (undisclosed) for injured reserve. The 27-year-old Eakin will make his season debut in a third-line center role, but could certainly challenge Erik Haula for the spot being vacated by Stastny.
