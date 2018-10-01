Eakin (lower body) was designated for injured reserve, David Schoen of the Las Vegas Review Journal reports.

Eakin's placement of IR ensures that he won't be in the lineup for Opening Night. The club has yet to provide a timeline for the Winnipeg native's recovery, so it's unclear how long he might be sidelined. In the meantime, Pierre-Edouard Bellemare should slot into the fourth-line center role.