Eakin scored a shorthanded goal in Tuesday's 4-1 win over the Sabres.

Eakin picked up a loose puck in the neutral zone and skated it in to beat Carter Hutton's blocker for what turned out to be the game-winning goal. The 27-year-old has been logging time on the third line but has been promoted to the second power-play unit in place of Paul Stastny (undisclosed). Eakin's hot with three goals in four games, but the pace won't keep up as he's never scored more than 19 goals in a season.