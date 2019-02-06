Eakin scored his 14th goal the season in Tuesday's 3-2 shootout win over the Lightning.

Prior to finding the back of the net against Tampa Bay, Eakin hadn't scored since Jan. 8. Despite the recent drought, the Manitoba native has averaged a career-best 0.53 points per game this season. He and the Knights next face the Red Wings on Thursday, a team Eakin has victimized in the past, tallying 11 points in 13 career matchups.