Golden Knights' Cody Eakin: Pots goal in shootout loss
Eakin scored his 14th goal the season in Tuesday's 3-2 shootout win over the Lightning.
Prior to finding the back of the net against Tampa Bay, Eakin hadn't scored since Jan. 8. Despite the recent drought, the Manitoba native has averaged a career-best 0.53 points per game this season. He and the Knights next face the Red Wings on Thursday, a team Eakin has victimized in the past, tallying 11 points in 13 career matchups.
More News
-
Golden Knights' Cody Eakin: In midst of career year•
-
Golden Knights' Cody Eakin: Lights up Blackhawks•
-
Golden Knights' Cody Eakin: Surging in November•
-
Golden Knights' Cody Eakin: Extends point streak•
-
Golden Knights' Cody Eakin: Scores lone goal in loss•
-
Golden Knights' Cody Eakin: Ready to rock•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 19
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...