Golden Knights' Cody Eakin: Powers up with helper
Eakin registered a power-play assist Saturday in a 5-2 loss to the Capitals.
Eakin was Washington's third-round (85th overall) draft pick in 2009. He's now compiled eight points over 13 career games facing his first NHL employer. It's usually worth looking into a player who sees action on both the man advantage and penalty kill, but even though Eakin fits the description, it's difficult to look past the fact that he's only managed three assists to comprise his entire point total through 14 games.
