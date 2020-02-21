Eakin registered an assist, three shots on goal, three hits and two PIM in Thursday's 5-3 win over the Lightning.

Eakin set up Alec Martinez's first goal as a Golden Knights, scored at 18:05 of the first period. The assist snapped a four-game point drought for the center. He's at 10 points, 53 shots and 41 hits in 41 contests this season.