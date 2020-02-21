Golden Knights' Cody Eakin: Provides assist
Eakin registered an assist, three shots on goal, three hits and two PIM in Thursday's 5-3 win over the Lightning.
Eakin set up Alec Martinez's first goal as a Golden Knights, scored at 18:05 of the first period. The assist snapped a four-game point drought for the center. He's at 10 points, 53 shots and 41 hits in 41 contests this season.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.