Golden Knights' Cody Eakin: Questionable for Opening Night
Eakin is dealing with a lower-body issue that could keep him sidelined for Opening Night against the Flyers on Oct. 4, David Schoen of the Las Vegas Review Journal reports.
Coach Gerard Gallant didn't provide a ringing endorsement for Eakin to be ready in time saying, "I sure hope so, but I don't know,". It should be noted, the bench boss is notoriously tight lipped regarding injuries, so it's possible he is just playing his usual games with the media. What is certain is that Eakin won't be in the lineup against Colorado on Monday after missing out on practice.
