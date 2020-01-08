Eakin (head) had one hit and a minus-1 rating in 13:31 during Tuesday's 4-3 loss to the Penguins.

Eakin's third-line unit with William Carrier and Alex Tuch was unable to make an impact on the game. Expect the 28-year-old Eakin, who missed 17 games with the injury, to continue on the third line for much of the rest of the season. He's accumulated seven points and 38 shots in 25 contests.