Golden Knights' Cody Eakin: Quiet return
Eakin (undisclosed) went plus-1 and won only five of 15 faceoffs in Saturday's 6-2 win over the Flames.
Eakin was making his season debut after missing the first week-plus of the season. The center had 41 points (22 goals, 19 assists) in 78 games last season, but it's unlikely he repeats the effort, as he likely won't play above the third line in 2019-20.
