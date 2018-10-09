Eakin (lower body) shed his no-contact jersey for Tuesday's morning session, Jesse Granger of The Athletic reports.

This is a clear sign of progress for Eakin, who is expected to return next week. Vegas hasn't gotten off to the best start shorthanded -- it has allowed two man-advantage goals through eight penalty-killing chances -- and Eakin seems to be the piece that the club misses dearly amid a 1-2-0 opening to the 2018-19 campaign. Last year, the Winnipeg native averaged 1:43 on the power play and 1:37 shorthanded, adding 11 goals and 16 assists over 80 regular-season games.