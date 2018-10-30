Golden Knights' Cody Eakin: Ready to rock
Eakin (lower body) will play Tuesday against the Predators.
Eakin left Sunday's game against the Senators after sustaining a lower-body injury, but he was able to participate in Tuesday's morning skate, which was the first indication he'd likely be in the lineup for the evening's matchup with Nashville. The 27-year-old forward has notched three goals and four points in eight games this campaign.
More News
-
Golden Knights' Cody Eakin: Makes quick return to practice ice•
-
Golden Knights' Cody Eakin: Posts third goal in four games•
-
Golden Knights' Cody Eakin: Scores in season debut•
-
Golden Knights' Cody Eakin: Officially activated off IR•
-
Golden Knights' Cody Eakin: Slated to play Wednesday•
-
Golden Knights' Cody Eakin: Ready for contact•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.