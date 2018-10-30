Eakin (lower body) will play Tuesday against the Predators.

Eakin left Sunday's game against the Senators after sustaining a lower-body injury, but he was able to participate in Tuesday's morning skate, which was the first indication he'd likely be in the lineup for the evening's matchup with Nashville. The 27-year-old forward has notched three goals and four points in eight games this campaign.

More News
Our Latest Stories