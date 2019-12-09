Eakin (head) is still classified as week-to-week according to coach Gerard Gallant, Jesse Granger of The Athletic reports.

The news effectively rules Eakin out for at least the next four games, though it could certainly be longer. The Winnipeg native has already missed the previous four games due to his head injury. With Cody Glass (concussion) on the shelf as well, Chandler Stephenson will get a look in a top-six role.