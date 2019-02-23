Golden Knights' Cody Eakin: Returns promptly
Eakin (face/back) has returned to Friday's contest against the Jets, David Schoen of the Las Vegas Review Journal reports.
The crowd at T-Mobile Arena gasped as Eakin took a puck to the face and was crosschecked in the back by Ben Chiarot, but the shifty third-liner is fine after "repairs." This otherwise would've been a significant loss for Vegas since Eakin is counted on for production on the power play and penalty kill.
More News
-
Golden Knights' Cody Eakin: Injured in two ways Friday•
-
Golden Knights' Cody Eakin: Pots goal in shootout loss•
-
Golden Knights' Cody Eakin: In midst of career year•
-
Golden Knights' Cody Eakin: Lights up Blackhawks•
-
Golden Knights' Cody Eakin: Surging in November•
-
Golden Knights' Cody Eakin: Extends point streak•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 20
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...