Eakin (face/back) has returned to Friday's contest against the Jets, David Schoen of the Las Vegas Review Journal reports.

The crowd at T-Mobile Arena gasped as Eakin took a puck to the face and was crosschecked in the back by Ben Chiarot, but the shifty third-liner is fine after "repairs." This otherwise would've been a significant loss for Vegas since Eakin is counted on for production on the power play and penalty kill.