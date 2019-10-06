Golden Knights' Cody Eakin: Ruled out through Tuesday
Eakin (undisclosed) could return after Tuesday's matchup with Boston, Jesse Granger of The Athletic reports.
Eakin will miss a fourth straight game to start the year, but at least he has a timeline to return to the ice. The center set a career high in goals (22) and points (41) last year in 78 appearances. The 27-year-old might not be able to reach the same threshold this season, yet should be capable of topping the 30-point mark for the fifth time in his career.
