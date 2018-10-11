Eakin scored a goal on his only shot while adding one hit in Wednesday's 5-2 loss to the Capitals.

He made a quick impact in his first action of the season after recovering from a lower-body injury, beating Braden Holtby on a wraparound after stealing the puck in the neutral zone to get the Golden Knights on the board in the second period. Eakin only played a little over 11 minutes on the night, but his ice time should inch up once his conditioning is up to par -- just don't expect much fantasy production from the bottom-six forward, who only scored 11 goals and 27 points last season in 80 games despite the high-octane offense around him.