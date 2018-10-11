Golden Knights' Cody Eakin: Scores in season debut
Eakin scored a goal on his only shot while adding one hit in Wednesday's 5-2 loss to the Capitals.
He made a quick impact in his first action of the season after recovering from a lower-body injury, beating Braden Holtby on a wraparound after stealing the puck in the neutral zone to get the Golden Knights on the board in the second period. Eakin only played a little over 11 minutes on the night, but his ice time should inch up once his conditioning is up to par -- just don't expect much fantasy production from the bottom-six forward, who only scored 11 goals and 27 points last season in 80 games despite the high-octane offense around him.
More News
-
Golden Knights' Cody Eakin: Officially activated off IR•
-
Golden Knights' Cody Eakin: Slated to play Wednesday•
-
Golden Knights' Cody Eakin: Ready for contact•
-
Golden Knights' Cody Eakin: Trending toward week-to-week status•
-
Golden Knights' Cody Eakin: Placed on injured reserve•
-
Golden Knights' Cody Eakin: Questionable for Opening Night•
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.
-
Positional battles for 2018-19
What players stand to gain the most during preseason from big opportunities? Sasha Yodashkin...
-
Fantasy Hockey: Top 100 players
Connor McDavid looks set to join some legendary company and is already in a class of his own...