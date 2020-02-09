Golden Knights' Cody Eakin: Scores late equalizer
Eakin potted a goal in Saturday's 6-5 shootout loss to the Hurricanes.
After the Hurricanes rallied in the third period, Eakin's tally tied the game at five and helped Vegas secure a point in the standings. The 28-year-old center has just nine points and 47 shots through 36 contests, a disappointment after his career-best 41-point output last year.
