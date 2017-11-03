Eakin scored his second goal of the season during a 2-1 loss to Boston on Thursday.

After registering just three assists in his first eight games, Eakin has totaled four points over his last four contests. The 6-foot center has seen significantly less ice time at even strength and during power plays, so the increased scoring may not be sustainable unless he earns some of that time back.

