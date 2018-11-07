Golden Knights' Cody Eakin: Scores lone goal in loss
Eakin scored his fourth goal of the season Tuesday in a 3-1 loss to the Maple Leafs.
Tuesday's goal ended a streak of six pointless efforts from Eakin, who has managed just five points in 12 games. Until he proves more consistent, the 27-year-old shouldn't be considered a legitimate fantasy option.
More News
-
Golden Knights' Cody Eakin: Ready to rock•
-
Golden Knights' Cody Eakin: Makes quick return to practice ice•
-
Golden Knights' Cody Eakin: Posts third goal in four games•
-
Golden Knights' Cody Eakin: Scores in season debut•
-
Golden Knights' Cody Eakin: Officially activated off IR•
-
Golden Knights' Cody Eakin: Slated to play Wednesday•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 6
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...