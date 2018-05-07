Eakin scored an empty-net goal in Sunday's 3-0 series win over the Sharks.

Ryan Carpenter passed up a prime scoring opportunity on an odd-man rush to selflessly give Eakin his third goal of these playoffs. As a third-line pivot, Eakin proved to be an X-factor throughout the conference semifinals and even doled out 22 hits to help the expansion team assert itself physically.

