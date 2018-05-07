Golden Knights' Cody Eakin: Secures empty-net goal as Vegas advances
Eakin scored an empty-net goal in Sunday's 3-0 series win over the Sharks.
Ryan Carpenter passed up a prime scoring opportunity on an odd-man rush to selflessly give Eakin his third goal of these playoffs. As a third-line pivot, Eakin proved to be an X-factor throughout the conference semifinals and even doled out 22 hits to help the expansion team assert itself physically.
More News
-
Golden Knights' Cody Eakin: Nets one of seven goals for Vegas in Game 1•
-
Golden Knights' Cody Eakin: Finds back of net as Vegas goes up 3-0•
-
Golden Knights' Cody Eakin: Tallies goal in win•
-
Golden Knights' Cody Eakin: Causes fits for host Detroit•
-
Golden Knights' Cody Eakin: Shaping up to play Thursday•
-
Golden Knights' Cody Eakin: Unavailable against Predators•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...