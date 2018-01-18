Golden Knights' Cody Eakin: Shaping up to play Thursday
Eakin (undisclosed) is expected to play Thursday night against the Lightning.
We're convinced Eakin will slot into the lineup against the Bolts considering it was head coach Gerard Gallant who originally said the two-way forward should be fit to play. Eakin has 18 points (six goals, 12 assists) through 42 games this season, but he hasn't been a part of an expansion-club nucleus that has shocked the masses. After all, nine skaters dressed in armor have more points than Eakin, who is more of a penalty-killing specialist.
