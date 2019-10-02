Golden Knights' Cody Eakin: Shifts to IR
Eakin (undisclosed) was placed on injured reserve Wednesday, per the NHL's official media site.
Eakin was already ruled out for Wednesday's season opener versus the Sharks, so placing him on IR simply opens up a roster spot for Nicolas Roy, who will be on standby in the event of an injury. His placement on IR is retroactive to Sept. 27, so he'll still be able to gear up for Friday's road game versus the Sharks.
