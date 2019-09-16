Eakin delivered a goal and an assist in Sunday's 6-2 win over the Coyotes to open the preseason.

Eakin understandably took a lot of heat for his ejection in a crucial Game 7 against the Sharks last April, but the third-liner has a clean slate, and he looked quite comfortable against the 'Yotes in this one. There is deep-league appeal with Eakin after he fashioned a career-high 22 goals to complement 19 assists over 78 games last year.