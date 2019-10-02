Eakin (undisclosed) will miss Wednesday's matchup with San Jose, Jesse Granger of The Athletic reports.

Eakin wasn't designated for injured reserve, so the club clearly expects him to be ready sooner rather than later. With the emergence of Cody Glass, the 28-year-old Eakin may find himself relegated to a fourth-line role this year, which would see him hard pressed to repeat the 41 points he put up in 2018-19.