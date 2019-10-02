Golden Knights' Cody Eakin: Sidelined Wednesday
Eakin (undisclosed) will miss Wednesday's matchup with San Jose, Jesse Granger of The Athletic reports.
Eakin wasn't designated for injured reserve, so the club clearly expects him to be ready sooner rather than later. With the emergence of Cody Glass, the 28-year-old Eakin may find himself relegated to a fourth-line role this year, which would see him hard pressed to repeat the 41 points he put up in 2018-19.
More News
-
Golden Knights' Cody Eakin: Eligible to play Opening Night•
-
Golden Knights' Cody Eakin: Injury not considered serious•
-
Golden Knights' Cody Eakin: Exits early Friday•
-
Golden Knights' Cody Eakin: Shows well in exhibition opener•
-
Golden Knights' Cody Eakin: Ejected from Game 7•
-
Golden Knights' Cody Eakin: Nets opening goal•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.