Eakin (lower body) is expected to make his season debut Wednesday against Washington, David Schoen of the Las Vegas Review Journal reports.

Eakin missed the first three games of the campaign due to a lower-body injury, but he was a full participant in Tuesday's practice, which was the first sign he was likely closing in on a return to game action. The 27-year-old pivot, who notched 11 goals and 27 points last season, will probably take on a bottom-six role against the Capitals.